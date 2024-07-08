Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, left, passes the 30th Security Forces Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Merrill, 30th Security Forces Squadron incoming commander, during the 30th SFS change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 12, 2024. Merrill assumed command from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Temple, 30th SFS outgoing commander. As the U.S. Air Force’s third largest Security Forces Squadron, the 30th SFS has one of the most unique missions by defending active space launches, protecting ballistic missile launch facilities, and ensuring safety for over 11,000 people through law enforcement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

