U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, left, passes the 30th Security Forces Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Merrill, 30th Security Forces Squadron incoming commander, during the 30th SFS change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 12, 2024. Merrill assumed command from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Temple, 30th SFS outgoing commander. As the U.S. Air Force’s third largest Security Forces Squadron, the 30th SFS has one of the most unique missions by defending active space launches, protecting ballistic missile launch facilities, and ensuring safety for over 11,000 people through law enforcement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 18:49 Photo ID: 8527092 VIRIN: 240712-X-XI961-1081 Resolution: 4700x3357 Size: 8.81 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.