Colonel James Polak, DEVCOM CBC Military Deputy, and Major Jason Slone, MS CDID CWMD Integration Officer, take in Coffee with Colleagues and pose questions to the participants. (U.S. Army photo by Parker Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 14:27 Photo ID: 8526519 VIRIN: 240515-A-GY757-3236 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.65 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coffee with Colleagues, Soldiers Provide CBC with Firsthand Feedback [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.