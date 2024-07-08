Colonel James Polak, DEVCOM CBC Military Deputy, and Major Jason Slone, MS CDID CWMD Integration Officer, take in Coffee with Colleagues and pose questions to the participants. (U.S. Army photo by Parker Martin)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 14:27
|Photo ID:
|8526519
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-GY757-3236
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coffee with Colleagues, Soldiers Provide CBC with Firsthand Feedback [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coffee with Colleagues, Soldiers Provide CBC with Firsthand Feedback
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT