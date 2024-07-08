Medical Capability Development Integration Directorate presented with Army Medicine Wolf Pack Award

The Medical Capability Development Integration Directorate (MED CDID) was presented with the annual Army Medicine Wolf Pack Award for the fiscal year 2023 at a ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, TX on July 11, 2024. Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, the 46th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, presided over the ceremony. Mr. Chris Rheney, MEDCOM Deputy Chief of Staff for G-8/9 and Chief of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Civilian Corps, Office of the Corps Chiefs, presented the award to Col. James J. Jones, Director MED CDID and SGM Stephen Robbins, MED CDID Sergeant Major.



The Wolf Pack Award is sponsored by the AMEDD Civilian Corps and recognizes and celebrates teamwork that drives excellence in outcomes supporting the Army and Army Medicine mission. The institution of the Wolf Pack Award was started by 43rd Surgeon General of the Army, Lt. Gen. Patricia Horoho, where this esteemed tradition carries on today. Eligible teams must consist of both Army Medicine civilians and military team members.



MED CDID was presented the Wolf Pack Award for their support to Project Convergence 2022. From October 10 through November 10 2022, the MED CDID, The Medical Research and Development Command (MRDC) and three subordinate organizations: the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), the Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center (TATRC), the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory (USAARL), Program Executive Office - Enterprise Information Systems (PEO-EIS) and the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) organized and deployed a combined team of capability and materiel developers, project managers, and technical experts to represent Army Health System equities during the 30-day live and at scale experiment.



The combined team of 40 personnel deployed to the National Training Center to assess 13 emerging technologies and one force design update to identify how physiological sensors, health data documentation, telemedicine capabilities, prolonged care augmentation, and predictive logistics capabilities enable Army 2030 operational forces to rapidly clear wounded casualties from the battlefield, return Soldiers to duty as far forward as possible, and overcome contested logistics at scale during Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO).



The results from Project Convergence 2022 will inform army operational medicine materiel and non-materiel Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership and Education, Personnel, Facilities, and Policy (DOTMLPF-p) gap mitigation decisions, underpin advancements in the assessed technology and drive the requirements determination process. Without question, the team's effort will change how Army Medicine delivers healthcare to combined forces in the future operating environment.



Assigned under the U.S. Army Futures Command, Futures and Concepts Center, MED CDID is the premier designer of integrated and effective world-class military medical capabilities. They enable the Army Health System by developing concepts and requirements, informed by experimentation and integrated to deliver medical capabilities to meet the needs of the future Army and the Joint Force.

