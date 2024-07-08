The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Military Appreciation Rise and Shine Breakfast at the Exchange Club, July 11.
Several Marines and Sailors received special awards after being nominated by their commands and were recognized for their service to our country and community.
Congratulations and Semper Fidelis!
