    Ground Fuel Station Ribbon Cutting [Image 3 of 3]

    Ground Fuel Station Ribbon Cutting

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    A ribbon cutting was held for the new ground fuel station at MCLB Albany, July 10.

    The purpose of the event was to provide an opportunity for Logistics Support Division to present the new station to the command and other tenants. All attendees had the opportunity to tour the facility immediately after the ceremony. “We now have bulk fuel ability to continue our mission,” said Col. Matthew McKinney.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 09:34
    Location: US
