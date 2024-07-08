Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirement [Image 26 of 26]

    Retirement

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Midoriko Morita 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY) Command Master Chief Todd Wende (left) poses in front of the cake with his daughter Kailey (second from left), his son Tiga (third from left) and Koko (right) after the retirement ceremony.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement [Image 26 of 26], by Midoriko Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka
    FLCY

