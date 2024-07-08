Serving It Up at NMRTC Bremerton …Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton Recreation Advisory Committee hosted a taco sale July 10, 2024, serving up the tasty offerings to raise proceeds, all of which directly support upcoming RAC-sponsored command events for all hands. The brisk lunch-time option brought smiles to those who took advantage of the brisk and welcomed dish (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

