    Serving It Up at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2]

    Serving It Up at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Serving It Up at NMRTC Bremerton …Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton Recreation Advisory Committee hosted a taco sale July 10, 2024, serving up the tasty offerings to raise proceeds, all of which directly support upcoming RAC-sponsored command events for all hands. The brisk lunch-time option brought smiles to those who took advantage of the brisk and welcomed dish (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

