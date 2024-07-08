Serving It Up at NMRTC Bremerton …Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton Recreation Advisory Committee hosted a taco sale July 10, 2024, serving up the tasty offerings to raise proceeds, all of which directly support upcoming RAC-sponsored command events for all hands. The brisk lunch-time option brought smiles to those who took advantage of the brisk and welcomed dish (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 12:10
|Photo ID:
|8523756
|VIRIN:
|240710-N-HU933-1234
|Resolution:
|2674x3005
|Size:
|960.48 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Serving It Up at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
