    US, Chadian partners participate in the Chad MEDREX closing ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    US, Chadian partners participate in the Chad MEDREX closing ceremony

    N'DJAMENA, CHAD

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Hopper 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Col. Adonis Atkins, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), gives his remarks during the Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) closing ceremony in N’Djamena, Chad, June 24, 2024.
    MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise program, planned and executed by SETAF-AF, that allows military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between the partners.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Location: N'DJAMENA, TD
