US, Chadian partners participate in the Chad MEDREX closing ceremony

Col. Adonis Atkins, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), gives his remarks during the Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) closing ceremony in N’Djamena, Chad, June 24, 2024.

MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise program, planned and executed by SETAF-AF, that allows military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between the partners.

Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Location: N'DJAMENA, TD