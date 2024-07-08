Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EART supports Arctic Defender from JBER [Image 1 of 4]

    EART supports Arctic Defender from JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130H takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during exercise Arctic Defender 24 at JBER, Alaska, July 10, 2024. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise that provides a unique opportunity to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases and is part of several exercises under Pacific Skies 24. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    StrongerTogether
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    Arctic Defender
    Pacific Skies 24
    AD24

