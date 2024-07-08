A Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130H takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during exercise Arctic Defender 24 at JBER, Alaska, July 10, 2024. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise that provides a unique opportunity to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases and is part of several exercises under Pacific Skies 24. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 20:08 Photo ID: 8522594 VIRIN: 240710-F-YB356-1003 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.78 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EART supports Arctic Defender from JBER [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.