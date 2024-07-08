Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9 RW Change of Command [Image 9 of 9]

    9 RW Change of Command

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing incoming commander, delivers his first remarks as wing commander during the wing change of command ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, July 9, 2024. McLeese previously served as the 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander at Luke AFB, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 18:04
    Photo ID: 8522521
    VIRIN: 240709-F-DG904-7907
    Resolution: 7834x5876
    Size: 27.97 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9 RW Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9 RW Change of Command
    9 RW Change of Command
    9 RW Change of Command
    9 RW Change of Command
    9 RW Change of Command
    9 RW Change of Command
    9 RW Change of Command
    9 RW Change of Command
    9 RW Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    leadership
    tradition
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT