9 RW Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing incoming commander, delivers his first remarks as wing commander during the wing change of command ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, July 9, 2024. McLeese previously served as the 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander at Luke AFB, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

