Civil Engineers from 161st Air Refueling Wing Aid Construction at March Air Reserve Base

The flowers in the landscaping at the 163d Attack Wing, March Air Reserve Base, serve as a symbol of honor, remembrance, and respect. These beautifully maintained gardens not only enhance the base's appearance but also provide a serene environment for reflection and foster a sense of pride and morale among Air Force personnel. Their presence underscores the importance of tradition and the enduring values of the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette)

Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Location: CALIFORNIA, US