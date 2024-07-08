Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Engineers from 161st Air Refueling Wing Aid Construction at March Air Reserve Base [Image 11 of 11]

    Civil Engineers from 161st Air Refueling Wing Aid Construction at March Air Reserve Base

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    163d Attack Wing   

    The flowers in the landscaping at the 163d Attack Wing, March Air Reserve Base, serve as a symbol of honor, remembrance, and respect. These beautifully maintained gardens not only enhance the base's appearance but also provide a serene environment for reflection and foster a sense of pride and morale among Air Force personnel. Their presence underscores the importance of tradition and the enduring values of the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 18:24
    Photo ID: 8522520
    VIRIN: 240710-Z-IN381-1011
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    CES
    March ARB
    California
    161 ARW
    163 ATKW

