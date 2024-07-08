Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Guardian on the Gridiron: U.S. Space Force Lieutenant Wins Women’s Football Championship [Image 1 of 2]

    A Guardian on the Gridiron: U.S. Space Force Lieutenant Wins Women’s Football Championship

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Natalie Nicks, 645th Cyberspace Squadron cyber crew commander, poses for a photo at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, July 08, 2024. Nicks was part of the Mississippi Panthers team that won the Women’s National Football Conference 2024 championship. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras)

