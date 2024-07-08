A Guardian on the Gridiron: U.S. Space Force Lieutenant Wins Women’s Football Championship

U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Natalie Nicks, 645th Cyberspace Squadron cyber crew commander, poses for a photo at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, July 08, 2024. Nicks was part of the Mississippi Panthers team that won the Women’s National Football Conference 2024 championship. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8522296
|VIRIN:
|240708-X-NM958-1018
|Resolution:
|3145x4727
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
