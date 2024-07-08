DoD-sponsored facility holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Col. Daniel Voorhies, 341st Missile Wing commander, speaks during the Scheels 'Aim High Big Sky' Aquatic and Recreation Center ribbon cutting ceremony July 9, 2024, in Great Falls, Mont. The facility will be used to conduct training and readiness operations for flight crews from both Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard, ensuring both teams readiness to execute their respective missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

