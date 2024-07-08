Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD-sponsored facility holds ribbon cutting ceremony

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    341st Missile Wing

    Col. Daniel Voorhies, 341st Missile Wing commander, speaks during the Scheels 'Aim High Big Sky' Aquatic and Recreation Center ribbon cutting ceremony July 9, 2024, in Great Falls, Mont. The facility will be used to conduct training and readiness operations for flight crews from both Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard, ensuring both teams readiness to execute their respective missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    This work, DoD-sponsored facility holds ribbon cutting ceremony, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    DoD
    ribbon cutting
    Malmstrom
    Scheels 'Aim High Big Sky' Aquatic and Recreation Center

