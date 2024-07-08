Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 receives the II MEF "Chesty" Puller Award

    JACKSONVILLE, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 pose for a photo after an award ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, July 3, 2024. VMM-162 was recognized for receiving the II Marine Expeditionary Force Lieutenant General "Chesty" Puller award (small unit category), which is given annually to small, medium and large units within II MEF that demonstrated superior performance over the past year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:00
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 receives the II MEF "Chesty" Puller Award, by Sgt Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    VMM-162
    Marines
    2MAW
    Chesty Puller Award

