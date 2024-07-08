U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 pose for a photo after an award ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, July 3, 2024. VMM-162 was recognized for receiving the II Marine Expeditionary Force Lieutenant General "Chesty" Puller award (small unit category), which is given annually to small, medium and large units within II MEF that demonstrated superior performance over the past year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:00 Photo ID: 8522240 VIRIN: 240703-M-LB029-1126 Resolution: 7984x5325 Size: 28.47 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 receives the II MEF "Chesty" Puller Award, by Sgt Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.