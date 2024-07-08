Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Oklahoma City engine propulsion specialists have a meeting at DLA Aviation on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 16, 2024. DLA Aviation is the aviation demand and supply manager for Defense Logistics Agency with more than 4,300 civilian and military personnel in 22 locations across the United States – and, as of 2023, at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan – supporting more than 2,341 major weapon systems. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out parts information.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 14:47 Photo ID: 8521935 VIRIN: 240516-D-UO290-1340 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 5.85 MB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City [Image 50 of 50], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.