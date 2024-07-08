Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City [Image 49 of 50]

    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch    

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Oklahoma City engine propulsion specialists have a meeting at DLA Aviation on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 16, 2024. DLA Aviation is the aviation demand and supply manager for Defense Logistics Agency with more than 4,300 civilian and military personnel in 22 locations across the United States – and, as of 2023, at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan – supporting more than 2,341 major weapon systems. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out parts information.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 14:47
    Photo ID: 8521935
    VIRIN: 240516-D-UO290-1340
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City [Image 50 of 50], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City
    DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA
    Aviation
    Tinker
    DLA Aviation
    DSC Richmond

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT