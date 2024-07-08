Cherry Point Sailor First to Receive Optician’s License from State of North Carolina

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Rylie Maloney is the first military applicant to receive an Optician’s License from the state of North Carolina after passing the American Board of Opticianry exam in early summer, 2024.



Maloney, a native of Soddy Daisy, Texas, serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the Optometry Leading Petty Officer, responsible for the day-to-day operations of the facility’s Optometry Clinic serving Active-Duty Marines and Sailors assigned to the base, their families and beneficiaries in the surrounding communities.

