Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New York Departs Kiel, Germany [Image 3 of 5]

    USS New York Departs Kiel, Germany

    KIEL, GERMANY

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    BALTIC SEA (June 24, 2024) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), approaches the Great Belt Bridge in the Danish straits, June 24, 2024. New York is underway in the Baltic Sea conducting routine operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Special Operations Capable (SOC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 08:09
    Photo ID: 8520907
    VIRIN: 240624-N-UF626-2083
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: KIEL, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York Departs Kiel, Germany [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New York Departs Kiel, Germany
    USS New York Departs Kiel, Germany
    USS New York Departs Kiel, Germany
    USS New York Departs Kiel, Germany
    USS New York Departs Kiel, Germany

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    lpd21
    Kiel
    WSPARG-24THMEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT