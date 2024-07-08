USS New York Departs Kiel, Germany

BALTIC SEA (June 24, 2024) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), approaches the Great Belt Bridge in the Danish straits, June 24, 2024. New York is underway in the Baltic Sea conducting routine operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Special Operations Capable (SOC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

