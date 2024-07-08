Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Your vote matters! USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides a guide to absentee voting for U.S. citizens abroad in 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    Your vote matters! USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides a guide to absentee voting for U.S. citizens abroad in 2024

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Poe 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. citizens can ensure their voices are heard through absentee voting, even while overseas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 06:55
    Photo ID: 8520826
    VIRIN: 240710-A-OM764-9301
    Resolution: 2613x3920
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your vote matters! USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides a guide to absentee voting for U.S. citizens abroad in 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Matthew Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Your vote matters! USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides a guide to absentee voting for U.S. citizens abroad in 2024
    Your vote matters! USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides a guide to absentee voting for U.S. citizens abroad in 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Your vote matters! USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides a guide to absentee voting for U.S. citizens abroad in 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    stronger_together
    Target_news_europe
    election_year
    one_army
    absentee_voting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT