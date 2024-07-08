Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-91 Cav, 173rd AB Family jump [Image 6 of 17]

    1-91 Cav, 173rd AB Family jump

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Miriam Schraml 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter prior to an airborne jump at Bunker Drop Zone, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 28, 2024. 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB conducts a family jump in order to give families the opportunity to watch the whole process of an airborne operation and better understand what paratroopers go through. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 02:25
    Photo ID: 8520500
    VIRIN: 240628-A-IC819-1007
    Resolution: 7391x4927
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

