    Seabees Repair Ford Island Pier [Image 2 of 3]

    Seabees Repair Ford Island Pier

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Erica Gardner 

    FIRST Naval Construction Regiment

    FORD ISLAND, HI (July 8, 2024) Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 18 and Republic of Korea, work together to repair the pier. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land
    forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by MCC Erica R. Gardner/RELEASED)

