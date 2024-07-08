Crew members of the Mexican ship ARM Usumacinta (A-412) prepare to get underway from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to begin the Force Integration phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 9. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tiffany A. Emery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 21:24 Photo ID: 8520080 VIRIN: 240709-F-UV276-1044 Resolution: 3803x5705 Size: 10.88 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARM Usumacinta (A-412) begins Force Integration phase of RIMPAC 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.