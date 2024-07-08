Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARM Usumacinta (A-412) begins Force Integration phase of RIMPAC 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    ARM Usumacinta (A-412) begins Force Integration phase of RIMPAC 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Emery 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Crew members of the Mexican ship ARM Usumacinta (A-412) prepare to get underway from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to begin the Force Integration phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 9. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tiffany A. Emery)

    RIMPAC 2024: ARM Usumacinta departs Pearl Harbor, begins Force Integration phase
    ARM Usumacinta (A-412) begins Force Integration phase of RIMPAC 2024

