French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D655) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to begin the Force Integration phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 9. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 20:10 Photo ID: 8519974 VIRIN: 240709-N-MQ703-1002 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.39 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RIMPAC 2024: FS Bretagne departs Pearl Harbor, begins Force Integration phase, by PO2 Jaimar Carson Bondurant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.