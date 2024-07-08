Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a USO ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a USO ribbon cutting ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240708-N-NH911-1027 SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2024) Sailors and United Services Organization (USO) Center representatives celebrate the opening of the USO Center aboard the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Kimmelman)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8519759
    VIRIN: 240708-N-NH911-1027
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    CVN 72

