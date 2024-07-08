U.S., allied forces soar for Arctic Defender

A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, takes off past a German Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas during Arctic Defender 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 8, 2024. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise that provides a unique opportunity to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases and is part of several exercises under Pacific Skies 24. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

