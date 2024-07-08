A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, takes off past a German Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas during Arctic Defender 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 8, 2024. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise that provides a unique opportunity to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases and is part of several exercises under Pacific Skies 24. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 12:50
|Photo ID:
|8519188
|VIRIN:
|240708-F-RJ686-1590
|Resolution:
|5074x3386
|Size:
|736.48 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., allied forces soar for Arctic Defender [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT