    U.S., allied forces soar for Arctic Defender [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S., allied forces soar for Arctic Defender

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon flies over Alaska during exercise Arctic Defender 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 8, 2024. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise that provides a unique opportunity to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases and is part of several exercises under Pacific Skies 24. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 21:14
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    StrongerTogether
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    Pacific Skies 24
    AD24
    Arctic Defender 24

