A German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon flies over Alaska during exercise Arctic Defender 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 8, 2024. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise that provides a unique opportunity to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases and is part of several exercises under Pacific Skies 24. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 21:14 Photo ID: 8518381 VIRIN: 240708-F-YB356-1195 Resolution: 5060x3373 Size: 2.84 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., allied forces soar for Arctic Defender [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.