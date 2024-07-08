Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30th Civil Engineer Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

    30th Civil Engineer Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, left, passes the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Seth Poulson, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron incoming commander, during the 30th CES assumption of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2024. The 30th Civil Engineer Squadron provides technically sound combat engineers to build, sustain, and protect Vandenberg SFB through engineering and emergency response services. It’s organized into six flights consisting of 532 personnel that directly support $5 billion in infrastructure to include 2,209 facilities and the 22 Space Launch Complexes & Missile Launch Facilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 17:59
    Photo ID: 8518192
    VIRIN: 240708-X-XI961-1019
    Resolution: 5388x3849
    Size: 10.97 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    command
    leader
    ces
    usaf
    ussf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT