U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, left, passes the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Seth Poulson, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron incoming commander, during the 30th CES assumption of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2024. The 30th Civil Engineer Squadron provides technically sound combat engineers to build, sustain, and protect Vandenberg SFB through engineering and emergency response services. It’s organized into six flights consisting of 532 personnel that directly support $5 billion in infrastructure to include 2,209 facilities and the 22 Space Launch Complexes & Missile Launch Facilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 17:59 Photo ID: 8518192 VIRIN: 240708-X-XI961-1019 Resolution: 5388x3849 Size: 10.97 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.