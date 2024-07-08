Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band 4th of July Concert 2024 [Image 4 of 8]

    Navy Band 4th of July Concert 2024

    COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240704-N-DD694-1018 WASHINGTON (July 4, 2024) Musician 1st Class Michael Steiger, from Bend, Oregon, and Musician 1st Class Zachary Hollister, from Pittsburg, PA, (L-R) perform a concert at Chrysalis Merriweather Park, in Columbia, MD. The Navy Band regually gives concerts throughout the Washington D.C region, and on National Tours (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8517989
    VIRIN: 220216-N-FD081-1055
    Resolution: 3373x2409
    Size: 972.08 KB
    Location: COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Navy Band 4th of July Concert 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    July 4
    Navy Musc

