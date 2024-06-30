Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    198th Infantry Brigade OSUT Day One [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Trainees with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, experience the first day of One Station Unit Training, March 29, 2024, on Sand Hill. After completion of the "First 100 Yards," trainees meet their drill sergeants and are assigned a bunk, locker, and other essentials. (U.S. Army photos by Patrick A. Albright)

    Patrick A. Albright
    Sand Hill
    One Station Unit Training
    198th Infantry Brigade
    First 100 Yards

