198th Infantry Brigade OSUT Day One

Trainees with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, experience the first day of One Station Unit Training, March 29, 2024, on Sand Hill. After completion of the "First 100 Yards," trainees meet their drill sergeants and are assigned a bunk, locker, and other essentials. (U.S. Army photos by Patrick A. Albright)

Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US