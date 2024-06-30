A tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conducts the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 12:36 Photo ID: 8517727 VIRIN: 240708-A-IW468-9750 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.99 MB Location: ARLINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.