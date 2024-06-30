A tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conducts the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 12:36
|Photo ID:
|8517727
|VIRIN:
|240708-A-IW468-9750
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.99 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT