    2024 Air National Guard CE Readiness Symposium [Image 21 of 21]

    2024 Air National Guard CE Readiness Symposium

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Diana Nesukh 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Nearly 200 attendees gathered at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Tennessee for the first ever Air National Guard CE Readiness Symposium, June 25-28. The symposium provided a forum to inform leaders of changes in policy, military strategy, and CE Doctrine.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8517424
    VIRIN: 240625-O-UM138-7164
    Resolution: 1080x607
    Size: 516.26 KB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

