Nearly 200 attendees gathered at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Tennessee for the first ever Air National Guard CE Readiness Symposium, June 25-28. The symposium provided a forum to inform leaders of changes in policy, military strategy, and CE Doctrine.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 11:08 Photo ID: 8517424 VIRIN: 240625-O-UM138-7164 Resolution: 1080x607 Size: 516.26 KB Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Air National Guard CE Readiness Symposium [Image 21 of 21], by Diana Nesukh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.