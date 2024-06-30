Nearly 200 attendees gathered at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Tennessee for the first ever Air National Guard CE Readiness Symposium, June 25-28. The symposium provided a forum to inform leaders of changes in policy, military strategy, and CE Doctrine.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 11:08
|Photo ID:
|8517424
|VIRIN:
|240625-O-UM138-7164
|Resolution:
|1080x607
|Size:
|516.26 KB
|Location:
|MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Air National Guard CE Readiness Symposium [Image 21 of 21], by Diana Nesukh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2024 Air National Guard CE Readiness Symposium
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT