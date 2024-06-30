Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAPE International Air Fest [Image 46 of 60]

    SHAPE International Air Fest

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Belgian Airbus Atlas A400M on static display during the SHAPE International Air Fest, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June. 29, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 08:45
    Photo ID: 8517247
    VIRIN: 240629-A-RX599-1135
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHAPE International Air Fest [Image 60 of 60], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

