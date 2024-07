A Coast Guard Station Mayport boat crew rescues five people after their 24-foot vessel capsized 11 miles offshore of Mayport, Florida, July 7, 2024. The boat crew transported the men to Mayport Boat Ramp to awaiting family members. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Mayport)

