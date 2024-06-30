The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 28-30, 2024. The Thunderbirds are a team of roughly 130 personnel that demonstrate the pride, precision, and professionalism of the total U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 20:46
|Photo ID:
|8516419
|VIRIN:
|280624-F-IH091-1009
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|16.36 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds headline Warriors Over the Wasatch, by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS
