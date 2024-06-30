Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Marines take on infantry immersion trainer with partners at RIMPAC 2024

    US Marines take on infantry immersion trainer with partners at RIMPAC 2024

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    An Ecuadorian Naval Infantry Corps marine, right, scans his surroundings for simulated enemies in the infantry immersion trainer at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 3. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in and around the Hawaiian Islands June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise; RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 22:21
    Photo ID: 8515945
    VIRIN: 240703-M-AS577-1105
    Resolution: 7516x4228
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Marines take on infantry immersion trainer with partners at RIMPAC 2024, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Infantry
    Partnership
    RIMPAC 2024
    IMEFSummerSeries
    infantry immersion trainer (IIT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT