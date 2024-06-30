US Marines take on infantry immersion trainer with partners at RIMPAC 2024

An Ecuadorian Naval Infantry Corps marine, right, scans his surroundings for simulated enemies in the infantry immersion trainer at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 3. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in and around the Hawaiian Islands June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise; RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

