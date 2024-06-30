The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) sits pierside in Quebec City, Quebec, July 5, for Rendez-Vous naval de Quebec (RVNQ) 2024. Launched in 2008, RVNQ aims to welcome Canadian and foreign sailors to Quebec City to create opportunities for interaction between them and the public in a highly festive environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 19:42 Photo ID: 8515939 VIRIN: 240705-N-KK394-1011 Resolution: 5407x3605 Size: 1.57 MB Location: QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rendez-Vous Naval de Quebec 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.