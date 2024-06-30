D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen support the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining crowd and traffic control and providing visitors and locals directions at the National Mall on July 4th 2024. Independence Day in Washington, DC gains the traction of almost 700,000 people. Every year on this holiday the DC National guard joins forces with the MPD to ensure public safety. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay, 715th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 17:16 Photo ID: 8515901 VIRIN: 240704-Z-SM347-8622 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.28 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Freedom Guardian [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.