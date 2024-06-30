Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Guardian

    Freedom Guardian

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen support the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining crowd and traffic control and providing visitors and locals directions at the National Mall on July 4th 2024. Independence Day in Washington, DC gains the traction of almost 700,000 people. Every year on this holiday the DC National guard joins forces with the MPD to ensure public safety. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay, 715th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Freedom Guardian, by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Freedom Guardian
    Independence Day
    DCNG

