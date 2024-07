U.S. Coast Guard players prepare for a pass in a 7’s tournament in Woodbine, Maryland on June 29, 2024. Coast Guard Rugby players are focused and have their eyes set on winning big at the RugbyTown 7’s Tournament in Glendale, Colorado between August 23-25, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)

