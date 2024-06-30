USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) performs a 21 gun salute for 4th of July

240704-N-OE145-1102 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2024) Sailors fire a 40 mm saluting battery during a 21-gun salute from the catwalk of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in celebration of 4th of July in the Pacific Ocean, July 4. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)

