    821 CRS Road To Alert: Hellhounds showcase readiness during Exercise Storm Crow [Image 2 of 4]

    821 CRS Road To Alert: Hellhounds showcase readiness during Exercise Storm Crow

    JOLON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Anthony Salim, left, V17 Suicide Charley Company machine gun leader, and USMC Cpl. James Linder, right, V17 Suicide Charley Company MAAWS gunner, pose for a photo during Exercise STORM CROW at Schoonover Airfield, Jolon, California, June 26, 2024. The 821st Contingency Response Squadron was validated and certified as deployment ready with the help and assistance of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force during Exercise STORM CROW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 19:02
    Photo ID: 8514442
    VIRIN: 240626-F-BQ943-9999
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.9 MB
    Location: JOLON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 821 CRS Road To Alert: Hellhounds showcase readiness during Exercise Storm Crow [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MOPP
    CBRN
    USAF
    a
    Storm Crow

