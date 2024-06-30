U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Anthony Salim, left, V17 Suicide Charley Company machine gun leader, and USMC Cpl. James Linder, right, V17 Suicide Charley Company MAAWS gunner, pose for a photo during Exercise STORM CROW at Schoonover Airfield, Jolon, California, June 26, 2024. The 821st Contingency Response Squadron was validated and certified as deployment ready with the help and assistance of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force during Exercise STORM CROW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 19:02 Photo ID: 8514442 VIRIN: 240626-F-BQ943-9999 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.9 MB Location: JOLON, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 821 CRS Road To Alert: Hellhounds showcase readiness during Exercise Storm Crow [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.