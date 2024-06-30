Unified Command responds to sheen near Threemile Slough, Calif.

A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts an overflight for a sheen near Threemile Slough, Calif., July. 3, 2024. The Unified Command consists of representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, and the Rio Vista County Fire Department. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Jeff Garza)

