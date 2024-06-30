Unified Command responds to sheen near Threemile Slough, Calif. [Image 1 of 2]
THREEMILE SLOUGH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES
07.03.2024
Courtesy Photo
A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts an overflight for a sheen near Threemile Slough, Calif., July. 3, 2024. The Unified Command consists of representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, and the Rio Vista County Fire Department. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Jeff Garza)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 14:04
|Photo ID:
|8513760
|VIRIN:
|240703-G-G0211-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|282.26 KB
|Location:
|THREEMILE SLOUGH, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Unified Command responds to sheen near Threemile Slough, Calif.
LEAVE A COMMENT