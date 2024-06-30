Unified Command responds to sheen near Threemile Slough, Calif.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THREEMILE SLOUGH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts an overflight for a sheen near Threemile Slough, Calif., July. 3, 2024. The Unified Command consists of representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, and the Rio Vista County Fire Department. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Jeff Garza)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 14:04
    spill
    pollution
    Unified Command
    sheen
    Threemile Slough

