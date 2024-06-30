Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Wing 5th Annual Honor Guard Graduation Practice & Ceremony [Image 24 of 26]

    156th Wing 5th Annual Honor Guard Graduation Practice &amp; Ceremony

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Honor Guard, Puerto Rico Air National Guard bear the flags and rifles as part of the colors team during the fifth Annual Honor Guard graduation ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 28, 2024. Nine Airmen graduated after two weeks of training for the fifth annual PRANG Honor Guard practice and ceremony where they learned how to carry out ceremonial honors, in representation of the U.S. Air Force to the public. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8513754
    VIRIN: 240628-Z-OY199-1016
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 22.97 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Wing 5th Annual Honor Guard Graduation Practice & Ceremony [Image 26 of 26], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Graduation
    156th Wing

