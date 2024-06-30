U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Honor Guard, Puerto Rico Air National Guard bear the flags and rifles as part of the colors team during the fifth Annual Honor Guard graduation ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 28, 2024. Nine Airmen graduated after two weeks of training for the fifth annual PRANG Honor Guard practice and ceremony where they learned how to carry out ceremonial honors, in representation of the U.S. Air Force to the public. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 14:13 Photo ID: 8513754 VIRIN: 240628-Z-OY199-1016 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 22.97 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 156th Wing 5th Annual Honor Guard Graduation Practice & Ceremony [Image 26 of 26], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.