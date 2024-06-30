Attendees of the ribbon cutting ceremony wait outside of the new Unaccompanied Enlisted Personnel Housing building for the ceremony to start June 27, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-. Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 12:34
|Photo ID:
|8513547
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-VX961-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Barracks Opens on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston [Image 2 of 2], by Nelson James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Barracks Opens on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT