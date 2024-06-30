Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Barracks Opens on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston [Image 1 of 2]

    New Barracks Opens on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Nelson James 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Attendees of the ribbon cutting ceremony wait outside of the new Unaccompanied Enlisted Personnel Housing building for the ceremony to start June 27, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-. Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 12:34
    Photo ID: 8513547
    VIRIN: 240627-F-VX961-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Barracks Opens on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston [Image 2 of 2], by Nelson James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Barracks Opens on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
    New Barracks Opens on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Barracks Opens on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Army
    Fort Sam
    JBSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT