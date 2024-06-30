30 FSS Change of Command

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, left, passes the 30th Force Support Squadron flag to U.S. Air Force Maj. Mary Gittings, 30th Force Support Squadron incoming commander, during the 30th FSS change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 2, 2024. Gittings assumed command from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Houser, 30th FSS outgoing commander. The 30th Force Support Squadron provides a variety of services supporting airmen & guardians, their families, retirees and DoD civilians. The squadron consists of nine flights, including: Military & Family Readiness, Force Development, Manpower and Organization, Community Services, Child & Youth Program, Sustainment Services, Military Personnel, Civilian Personnel, and Resource Management. In-processing, professional military education, ID cards, dining facilities, and morale, welfare & recreation activities are just some of the many services the FSS provides that help support airmen & guardians in completing their mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

