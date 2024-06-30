Tarheel Army Missile Plant Open House

Qi Qu, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, talks to guests during a public meeting held at the Fairchild Community Center in Burlington, North Carolina, June 27, 2024. The meeting was collectively organized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Army Environmental Command, Northwind Engineering, Terracon, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and the city of Burlington. In an effort to help the community gain a better understanding of the former Tarheel Army Missile Plant, subject matter experts talked to guests about the history of what is still called the Western Electric site and the current remediation activities. The site has a history that reaches back to 1927, when it was first opened as the Rayon Fabric Plant. It has also been used to produce training aircraft for the U.S. Army Air Force, production of electronic equipment when the Western Electric Company took over the facility, then for the Army’s Nike missile guidance systems, and it was used for the production of defense-related electronic systems when AT&T managed it. In 2004, the government sold the property to a private owner and the property has not been used and remains in disrepair. In 2015, the Army Corps of Engineers provided a groundwater monitoring report and remedial investigations began in 2022.

