The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10 Mountain Division gathers on Mountain Field for the casing of colors ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Antoine Aaron)
|06.27.2024
|07.02.2024 10:20
|8511013
|240628-A-PL531-2294
|2717x3396
|6.59 MB
|US
|3
|0
Casing of colors ceremony held with deployment imminent
