Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 10:20 Photo ID: 8511013 VIRIN: 240628-A-PL531-2294 Resolution: 2717x3396 Size: 6.59 MB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Casing of colors ceremony held with deployment imminent [Image 2 of 2], by Antoine Aaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.