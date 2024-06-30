DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms Seaman Devan Lawrence, a security dispatcher assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility(NSF) Diego Garcia, fills out the gate number log book at the NSF Diego Garcia Security Department office July 2, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 05:33 Photo ID: 8510599 VIRIN: 240702-N-KE644-1003 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 1.29 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Hometown: PILOT, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DG Sailor Spotlight: MASN Devan Lawrence [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.