    DG Sailor Spotlight: MASN Devan Lawrence [Image 1 of 5]

    DG Sailor Spotlight: MASN Devan Lawrence

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms Seaman Devan Lawrence, a security dispatcher assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility(NSF) Diego Garcia, fills out the gate number log book at the NSF Diego Garcia Security Department office July 2, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

