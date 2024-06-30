Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Brunei Navy hosts RIMPAC 2024 partner nations aboard KDB Darussalam [Image 1 of 2]

    Royal Brunei Navy hosts RIMPAC 2024 partner nations aboard KDB Darussalam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Eaton 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Royal Brunei Navy sailors perform traditional dances during a reception aboard offshore patrol vessel KDB Darussalam (OPV 08) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 1. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah C. Eaton)

