    NPS Student Captures Unique Photo of Earth Using Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

    NPS Student Captures Unique Photo of Earth Using Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Postgraduate School

    240701-N-ZZ999-2471 MONTEREY, Calif. (July 1, 2024) The surface of the Earth is shown in this photo taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Musmanno, a December 2023 graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), designed a maneuver to point the LRO at the Earth’s surface, resulting in the rare image. (Photo courtesy of NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University)

    NPS Student Captures Unique Photo of Earth Using Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

