240701-N-ZZ999-2471 MONTEREY, Calif. (July 1, 2024) The surface of the Earth is shown in this photo taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Musmanno, a December 2023 graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), designed a maneuver to point the LRO at the Earth’s surface, resulting in the rare image. (Photo courtesy of NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University)
NPS Student Captures Unique Photo of Earth Using Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter
