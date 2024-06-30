Charleston, SC native, Timothy Herritage has been selected for promotion to the rank of Brigadier General in the Air Force.



Herritage is currently serving as Deputy Director, Department of the Air Force Public Affairs with Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs, Pentagon, VA. Brig. Gen. Herritage has served in the military for 26 years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 18:01 Photo ID: 8509712 VIRIN: 240509-D-ZZ999-1525 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.26 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Timothy Herritage Has Been promoted to Brigadier General-1, by SN connor engelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.