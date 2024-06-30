Charleston, SC native, Timothy Herritage has been selected for promotion to the rank of Brigadier General in the Air Force.
Herritage is currently serving as Deputy Director, Department of the Air Force Public Affairs with Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs, Pentagon, VA. Brig. Gen. Herritage has served in the military for 26 years.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 17:28
|Photo ID:
|8509638
|VIRIN:
|240509-D-ZZ999-1833
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Timothy Herritage Has Been promoted to Brigadier General-1, by SN connor engelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Timothy Herritage Has Been promoted to Brigadier General
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT