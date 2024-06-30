Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Timothy Herritage Has Been promoted to Brigadier General-1

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman connor engelmann  

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Charleston, SC native, Timothy Herritage has been selected for promotion to the rank of Brigadier General in the Air Force.

    Herritage is currently serving as Deputy Director, Department of the Air Force Public Affairs with Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs, Pentagon, VA. Brig. Gen. Herritage has served in the military for 26 years.

    Timothy Herritage Has Been promoted to Brigadier General

